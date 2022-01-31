Catch UAE military parade live at Expo 2020 Dubai

The Union Fortress event is an initiative by the UAE Armed Forces to demonstrate the role of its highly trained forces.

The UAE’s Ministry of Defence (MoD) will begin preparations for its ‘Union Fortress 8’ military parade, which will be held on March 6 and 8, near Expo 2020 Dubai.

Expo 2020 visitors and residents can catch the action - which includes performances by the band and cavalry shows - at 4.30pm every Friday.

