Zayed II Military College marks 50 years of hard work, dedication: UAE President Sheikh Khalifa

'The distinguished march of the College reflects the strong will and sincere determination of the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed'

WAM

By WAM Published: Mon 31 Jan 2022, 12:24 PM

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has stressed that the Zayed II Military College’s Golden Jubilee celebration marks the achievements of 50 years of hard work, dedication and the consolidation of the values of loyalty and sacrifice in defending the homeland and its gains.

In a speech on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the founding of the Zayed II Military College, President Sheikh Khalifa said that the march of the College reflects the strong will and sincere determination of the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and his brothers, the founding fathers.

Below is the full text of Sheikh Khalifa's speech:

"Today, we celebrate with pride the anniversary of the establishment of the 'Zayed II Military College', joining the sons of this prestigious military edifice and the academic beacon, in celebrating the achievements of 50 years of hard work, success, the consolidation of the values of loyalty and sacrifice in defending the homeland and its gains.

The distinguished march of the College reflects the strong will and sincere determination of the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and his brothers, the founding fathers, which were crowned in various achievements that protects the security of the homeland, enhances the cohesion of its citizens, and presents a bright image of a self-confident country, moving firmly and steadily towards global leadership.

We express our great pride in the accomplishments achieved by the pioneering college over the past decades, and its honorable graduates, who are models of qualified national military competencies according to the latest academic programmes, and the most advanced and effective practical training mechanisms.

The coincidence of the 50th anniversary of the founding of the Zayed Military College with the UAE's golden jubilee bears a clear indication of the importance of the role of this institution in building the state's edifice, ensuring its unity and stability, defending its just causes, and keeping pace with its rapid development at various levels.

The and distinguished great achievements of the college dictate maintaining its excellence and leadership, by providing it with the latest means and capabilities to ensure continued progress, in line with the 'Principles of the 50' to pave economic, political and developmental roadmap for next 50 years.

We pray to God Almighty to protect the UAE and its people and perpetuate the blessing of security, stability and unity on us."