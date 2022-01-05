Sharjah: Photography festival to host world's leading shutterbugs

Event to host individual and group art exhibitions as well as talks and workshops

Photo: xposure.ae

By Wam Published: Wed 5 Jan 2022, 10:56 PM

The sixth edition of Xposure International Photography Festival, a premier global event dedicated to celebrating the art of photography, will host 57 of the world’s leading photographers who will showcase their unique works that demonstrate the breadth of contemporary image-making and storytelling and reflects their exceptional experiences and adventures.

Organised by the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB), the festival, which will be held over seven days, from February 9-15 at Expo Centre Sharjah.

The festival will host individual and group art exhibitions by photographers from countries around the world, as well as an integrated programme of inspirational talks, training and educational workshops to suit skillsets of varied age groups.

In addition, portfolio reviews will be conducted by accomplished, award-winning photographers.