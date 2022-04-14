Dubai: Sheikha Latifa inaugurates world's biggest book sale

Big Bad Wolf Books exhibition is taking place from April 14-24 at Dubai Studio City

KT photo/Neeraj Murali

By Web Desk Published: Thu 14 Apr 2022, 7:02 PM

Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) and Member of Dubai Council, on Thursday inaugurated the third edition of the world’s biggest book sale, Big Bad Wolf Books.

Being held from 14 - 24 April in Dubai Studio City, the 11-day event is displaying over one million books.

Sheikha Latifa toured the exhibition and praised the cultural and cognitive diversity offered by the event, which features books in many languages that cover a wide range of disciplines and fields, including scientific, literary, and humanitarian, among others.

Big Bad Wolf Books aligns with many of Dubai Culture’s sectoral priorities, including making culture accessible to everyone and promoting reading. “His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has always sought to spread a culture of reading in the community, making it an indispensable daily habit and instilling a passion for it, especially among future generations. A strong culture of reading enables members of society to make significant contributions to the development of the Arab region and the advancement of their countries, in addition to driving creativity and innovation in various fields. Big Bad Wolf Books provides its visitors with a world of books and knowledge and plays an important role in supporting publishing houses and platforms that encourage reading.”

Big Bad Wolf Books is open daily from 10am to 2am and admission is free for everyone. The exhibition features discounts on books ranging from 50% - 80% off recommended retail prices.