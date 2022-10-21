Dubai: Iconic Pakistani singer Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan to perform at Coca-Cola Arena

Cyber Immune product helps organisations to accelerate business value from new streams of industrial data
Fans of Qawwali and Sufi music can expect a night filled with soulful songs when renowned Pakistani musician Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan performs at the Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai on December 29.
Produced by PME Entertainment, the show promises to be thoroughly entertaining as the maestro prepares for a unique, never-seen before three-hour set.
“I have always considered Dubai as my second-home and first-choice for live concerts - the UAE audience is wonderful and one of the best listeners of music. I'm excited to showcase my new show too,” said Khan, who will be backed on stage by a full orchestra who go by the name Perfect Amalgamation.
Tickets for the concert start at Dh99. The show commences at 9pm and fans are encouraged to arrive early to ensure not to miss the fun.
For details visit coca-cola-arena.com.
