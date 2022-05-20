Abu Dhabi: Watch Floyd Mayweather in action tomorrow

The minimum ticket price for the exhibition bout is Dh175

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Fri 20 May 2022, 8:06 PM

Undefeated boxing champion Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather takes on ‘Dangerous’ Don Moore in a night of action at Yas Island’s Etihad Arena on Saturday.

There will be a total of four bouts with superstars from mixed martial arts (MMA) and boxing. MMA legend Anderson ‘The Spider’ Silva will fight UAE champion Bruno Machado.

The Abu Dhabi Unity Boxing event is being hosted by Visit Abu Dhabi and delivered by FrontRow Entertainment and ITP Live.

The event, being held as part of Abu Dhabi’s Summer Like You Mean It campaign, will also see a World Boxing Council (WBC) title fight.

Former champion Delfine Persoon will lock horns with undefeated Elhem Mekhaled for the vacant WBC silver belt. Also, former world champion in two weight classes Badou Jack will fight Hany Atiyo in a clash of warriors that have roots here in the UAE, with both having participated in bouts held in Dubai.

Doors open for the event at 8 pm and tickets are now on sale, with general admission at Dh175, floor seats at Dh750 and VVIP Royal Seats at Dh3,500.

For bookings visit: https://www.etihadarena.ae/en/event-booking/unity-boxing