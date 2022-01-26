US set out serious diplomatic path for Russia to choose, Blinken says

Russia has denied it plans to invade Ukraine but the White House believes an attack could happen.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday that Washington had set out a "serious diplomatic path" to resolve the confrontation over Ukraine in a letter to the Russian government.
"We make clear that there are core principles that we are committed to uphold and defend, including Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and the right of states to choose their own security arrangements and alliances," Blinken said after the letter was delivered in Moscow.
Blinken said the letter made clear to Russia that Kyiv can choose its own allies, rebuffing Moscow's demand for a pledge that Ukraine will not join the NATO alliance.
He also said he would speak to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in the coming days for its response to the US stance.
