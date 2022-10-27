UK PM Sunak says he's a 'visual representation' of links with India

Sunak also conveyed his hope to PM Modi that the two nations could continue making progress towards finalising a comprehensive trade deal

Reuters

By Prasun Sonwalkar Published: Thu 27 Oct 2022, 8:21 PM

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, calling for "even closer ties" between the two countries.

According to a Downing Street spokeswoman:

“Prime Minister Rishi Sunak spoke to the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, this afternoon. [He] conveyed his best wishes on the Prime Minister’s appointment on behalf of 1.6 billion Indians.

The Prime Minister said he was a visual representation of the historic links between the UK and India, and intended to build on this relationship to develop ever closer ties between our two countries.

Discussing shared global challenges, the Prime Minister praised Prime Minister Modi’s leadership on tackling climate change and the leaders welcomed opportunities to bolster our security, defence and economic partnership."

She added: “The Prime Minister hoped the UK and India could continue to make good progress in negotiations to finalise a comprehensive Free Trade Agreement.

The leaders also agreed to work together as two great democracies to strengthen the developing economies of the world, and looked forward to meeting in person at the G20 in Indonesia.”

Sunak's elevation has been hailed in India and among the Asian diaspora across the globe.

ALSO READ: