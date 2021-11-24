Sweden's first female prime minister quits hours after appointment

Lawyers for the newspaper argued that Meghan had penned the letter knowing it was not a simple private missive to her father but could become public
Europe1 week ago
Hours after being tapped as Sweden’s prime minister, Magdalena Andersson resigned Wednesday after suffering a budget defeat in parliament and coalition partner the Greens left the two-party minority government.
”For me, it is about respect, but I also do not want to lead a government where there may be grounds to question its legitimacy,” Andersson told a news conference.
Andersson has informed parliamentary Speaker Anderas Norlen that she is still interested in leading a Social Democratic one-party government.
She said that “a coalition government should resign if a party chooses to leave the government. Despite the fact that the parliamentary situation is unchanged, it needs to be tried again.”
ALSO READ:
The speaker of Sweden’s 349-seat parliament Andreas Norlen said he had received Andersson's resignation and will contact the party leaders ”to discuss the situation,” the Swedish news agency TT said.
On Thursday, he will announce the road ahead.
Lawyers for the newspaper argued that Meghan had penned the letter knowing it was not a simple private missive to her father but could become public
Europe1 week ago
They also commended UAE’s announcement to expand its mangrove cover from 30 million to 100 million by 2030.
Europe1 week ago
Disclosure was put to the court as British newspaper seeks to overturn a ruling that it breached Duchess of Sussex’s privacy
Europe2 weeks ago
His injuries, which include a broken jaw, leg and spinal injuries, have been described as not life-threatening
Europe2 weeks ago
Johnson was forced to make a U-turn after he abandoned plans to protect a lawmaker
Europe2 weeks ago
A man has been arrested by the police.
Europe2 weeks ago
In June, a European collector bought another copy of Mona Lisa for 2.9 million euros.
Europe2 weeks ago
Swedish teenage activist Greta Thunberg joins marchers on the streets.
Europe2 weeks ago