Russia halts Ukraine Black Sea grain exports, citing attack on Crimea

Moscow says British navy 'specialists' helped coordinate the strikes

Russian Navy vessels anchored in a bay of the Black Sea port of Sevastopol in Crimea. – Reuters

By Reuters Published: Sat 29 Oct 2022, 11:17 PM

Russia on Saturday suspended participation in a U.N.-brokered Black Sea grain deal after what it said was a major Ukrainian drone attack on its fleet in Crimea, dealing a blow to attempts to ease the global food crisis.

Russia's defence ministry said Ukraine attacked the Black Sea Fleet near Sevastopol on the annexed Crimean peninsula with 16 drones early on Saturday, and that British navy "specialists" had helped coordinate the "terrorist" attack.

The suspension will cut Ukrainian grain exports from its crucial Black Sea ports.

Russia told U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres in a letter, seen by Reuters, that it was suspending the deal for an "indefinite term" because it could not "guarantee safety of civilian ships" travelling under the pact.

Russia has also asked the U.N. Security Council to meet on Monday on the attack, Russia's Deputy U.N. Ambassador Dmitry Polyanskiy wrote on Twitter.

Britain on Saturday said Russia's claims, including that British navy personnel blew up the Nord Stream pipelines last month, were false and aimed at distracting attention from Russian military failures.

Russia said it had repelled the attack but that the ships targeted were involved in ensuring the grain corridor out of Ukraine's Black Sea ports.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Russia's suspension of the grain export deal requires a strong international response from the United Nations and the Group of 20 major economies.

"This is a completely transparent attempt by Russia to return to the threat of large-scale famine for Africa, for Asia," Zelenskiy said in a video address.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Moscow was using a false pretext to sink the deal.

"I call on all states to demand Russia to stop its hunger games and recommit to its obligations," Kuleba said.

The United Nations-brokered deal allows shipments of grain from Ukraine, one of the world's largest exporters, that the Russian invasion had halted.

In a statement, the European Union said "all parties must refrain from any unilateral action that would imperil" a deal it described as a critical humanitarian effort.