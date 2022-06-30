Moscow summons UK envoy over Johnson's Putin remarks: Statement

Russia objects to "openly offensive comments towards country, its leader, its officials and its people"

File photo

By AFP Published: Thu 30 Jun 2022, 8:38 PM Last updated: Thu 30 Jun 2022, 8:42 PM

Russia on Thursday summoned Britain's ambassador to Mocow to protest at Prime Minister Boris Johnson's "offensive" remarks about President Vladimir Putin, the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement.

Russia told the envoy, Deborah Bronnert, it "firmly" opposed "the openly offensive comments by the British authorities towards Russia, its leader, its officials as well as the Russian people," the statement said.

"If Putin was a woman, which he obviously isn't, but if he were, I really don't think he would've embarked on a crazy, macho war of invasion and violence in the way that he has," Johnson told German broadcaster ZDF on Tuesday evening.

Putin's invasion of Ukraine is "a perfect example of toxic masculinity", he said, calling for better education for girls around the world and for "more women in positions of power".

Putin, speaking in the Turkmenistan capital of Ashgabat, dismissed Johnson's comments as "incorrect".

"I'd like to point to events in modern history when (former British prime minister) Margaret Thatcher decided to launch an offensive against Argentina for control of the Falkland Islands" in 1982, he said.

"There, a woman decided to start a war," which ended in British victory the same year, the Russian leader said.