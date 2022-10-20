'We want stability': White House, Sadiq Khan react to UK PM Liz Truss's resignation

She announced her decision on Thursday, brought on by her economic programme that sent shockwaves through the markets just six weeks after she was appointed

By Reuters Published: Thu 20 Oct 2022, 7:02 PM Last updated: Thu 20 Oct 2022, 7:13 PM

Liz Truss said on Thursday she was resigning as prime minister, brought down by her economic programme that sent shockwaves through the markets and divided her Conservative Party just six weeks after she was appointed.

A leadership election will be completed within the next week.

Speaking outside the door of her Number 10 Downing Street office, Truss accepted that she could not deliver the promises she made when she was running for Conservative leader, having lost the faith of her party.

The following are reactions from senior figures around the world to her resignation:

London Mayor Sadiq Khan, speaking in Buenos Aires:

"This morning I heard the news that my political opponent, the conservative Prime Minister of the UK, has resigned. Had I known that organising the summit could lead to the resignation of the UK PM, I'd have organised it sooner."

White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain:

"Our country's always had a special relationship with the United Kingdom without regard to the partisan affiliation of our president or the politics of their prime minister. That's going to continue no matter who the UK picks... We're going to work very, very closely with whomever succeeds Prime Minister Truss."

French President Emmanuel Macron

"We want, above all else, stability... On a personal level, I am always sad to see a colleague go."

Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin

"I think stability is very important and we would like to see the UK system within its capacity in a position to have a successor selected as quickly as possible ... during these times when a major war is underway on the continent in Europe."

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte

"I had a good contact with her (...) so I'm annoyed for her personally (...) We agreed on a whole range of views and I'm looking forward to work with who will be my next colleague. It will be the fifth one, I believe."

