Look: Harry and Meghan release daughter's first birthday photo

Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor was named in honour of Queen Elizabeth II

By Reuters Published: Tue 7 Jun 2022, 7:38 AM

A new photo released on Monday by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle showed their daughter Lilibet celebrating her first birthday in a backyard picnic over the weekend.

Wearing a light blue frock and white bow on her head, the red-haired toddler sat on the grass in a candid snapshot taken by close family friend Misan Harriman on Saturday, a spokesperson said.

A highlight of the intimate gathering at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor was a cake by American baker Claire Ptak, who created the wedding cake for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in 2018.

Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor was born in California and was named in honour of Queen Elizabeth II, whose family nickname has been Lilibet since she was a child.

ALSO READ: