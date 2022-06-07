Look: Harry and Meghan release daughter's first birthday photo

At least 100 incidents have been reported of people suffering injuries at nightclubs, festivals
Europe
A new photo released on Monday by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle showed their daughter Lilibet celebrating her first birthday in a backyard picnic over the weekend.
Wearing a light blue frock and white bow on her head, the red-haired toddler sat on the grass in a candid snapshot taken by close family friend Misan Harriman on Saturday, a spokesperson said.
A highlight of the intimate gathering at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor was a cake by American baker Claire Ptak, who created the wedding cake for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in 2018.
Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor was born in California and was named in honour of Queen Elizabeth II, whose family nickname has been Lilibet since she was a child.
