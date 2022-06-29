Guilty man who fled to Dubai jailed on return to UK

Man was involved in a £2.5 million immigration advice scam

Wed 29 Jun 2022

A man who fled to Dubai after he was found guilty of an immigration advice scam has been imprisoned on his return to the UK, official sources said here on Wednesday.

Babbar Ali Jamal, a director of DDR Legal Services LLP, was one of three people found guilty of providing unqualified immigration advice and/or services at the central criminal court of England and Wales in April, 2020, following a two-year investigation by the Office of the Immigration Services Commissioner (OISC), which revealed fees in excess of £2.5 million (Dh11.1 million) was generated.

Two of the defendants were sentenced last year, but Jamal left the country even though he was bailed to attend court. In his absence, he was given a £10,000 fine. In June 2022, having returned to the UK from Dubai, he gave himself up to the authorities.

At the original sentencing, Judge Munro said: “The consequential loss and the impact on the complainants is far-reaching and in some cases devastating.”

One victim had to leave the UK permanently; another paid £7,000 in expenses to contest a failed application; others had to travel to Shanghai or Bangkok to submit applications which were bound to be rejected; and a couple who travelled for work were unable to leave the UK for two years while their documentation was sorted out.

Jamal was last week sentenced to 20 weeks imprisonment and ordered to pay £500 prosecution costs for failing to surrender to bail. Judge Munro concluded that by absconding, Jamal had caused substantial interference with the administration of justice.

John Tuckett, Immigration Services Commissioner said: “Mr Jamal showed a total defiance of the law. This has been reflected in the sentence, and I hope this serves as a reminder to those who might otherwise choose this path.”

The OISC is an independent public body, established under the Immigration and Asylum Act 1999, to regulate the provision of immigration advice and services in the UK.