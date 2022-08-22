Germany supplies Kyiv with enough weapons, says German Chancellor Olaf Scholz

Ukrainian diplomats had asked Berlin several times to step up arms supplies, to no avail

On Sunday, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that Berlin has been regularly supplying Kyiv with "very effective" weapons, and vowed to continue the deliveries if there was no escalation.

Earlier this week, German media reported — citing Ukrainian official sources — that Ukrainian diplomats had asked Berlin several times, since June, to step up arms supplies, but to no avail.

"Germany has been supplying Ukraine with a large number of weapons. It is important to mention, that we are continuing the regular deliveries; it is a very effective armament," Scholz said during the open house day at his office in Berlin.

The top official also said that the upcoming arms deliveries would include the Cobra radar system and the IRIS-T (Infra Red Imaging System Tail/Thrust Vector-Controlled) air defence systems.

He added that Germany would assist Ukraine as long as necessary, but "the main principle" was that there was to be no escalation of the conflict.

Berlin has signalled that it was running low on weapons, and would help supply Kyiv with German-made hardware and munitions sourced from partner countries. Norway and Estonia, for example, had supplied Ukraine with German weapons from their arsenals in July.

