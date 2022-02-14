French police kill person who attacked them with knife at Paris' Gare du Nord station

Two police officers had received minor injuries

File. A French Border Police officer (L) and a National Police officer stand near an Eurostar train in Gare du Nord station in Paris. Photo: AFP

By Reuters Published: Mon 14 Feb 2022, 11:33 AM Last updated: Mon 14 Feb 2022, 11:57 AM

Police on Monday morning killed a person who attacked them with a knife at Paris’ Gare du Nord station, French transport minister Jean-Baptiste Djebbari told RMC radio.

“The person who attacked them died on the spot,” Djebbari said, adding that two police officers had received minor injuries.

Gare du Nord is one of Europe’s biggest train stations and home to international train services connecting to Britain and Belgium.

ALSO READ: