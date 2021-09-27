UAE

EU parliament chief congratulates Scholz as German election winner

EU parliament chief congratulates Scholz as German election winner

Brussels - 'After this historic crisis, there is no time to lose'

By Reuters

Published: Mon 27 Sep 2021, 1:07 PM

The head of the European Parliament congratulated Olaf Scholz, the chancellor candidate for Germany’s Social Democrats (SPD) as winner after a narrow election victory, the first official European Union reaction to the vote result.

“Congratulations on your victory!” David Sassoli, who is also a member of the centre-left political alliance in the EU assembly, said on Twitter.

“After this historic crisis, there is no time to lose: Europe needs a strong and reliable partner in Berlin to continue our common work for a social and green recovery,” he said, referring to the Covid-19 pandemic.


