EU parliament chief congratulates Scholz as German election winner

Police release name of man who stabbed David Amess, 69
Europe1 week ago
The head of the European Parliament congratulated Olaf Scholz, the chancellor candidate for Germany’s Social Democrats (SPD) as winner after a narrow election victory, the first official European Union reaction to the vote result.
“Congratulations on your victory!” David Sassoli, who is also a member of the centre-left political alliance in the EU assembly, said on Twitter.
“After this historic crisis, there is no time to lose: Europe needs a strong and reliable partner in Berlin to continue our common work for a social and green recovery,” he said, referring to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Police release name of man who stabbed David Amess, 69
Europe1 week ago
David Amess was murdered in what police deem as a terrorist attack
Europe1 week ago
David Amess's killing on Friday is the second killing of a politician in the country since 2016
Europe1 week ago
'David was a man who believed passionately in this country and in its future'
Europe1 week ago
The British lawmaker was stabbed to death on Friday in a church.
Europe1 week ago
Move brings Finance Minister Olaf Scholz closer to succeeding Angela Merkel as chancellor
Europe1 week ago
69-year-old was a member of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party
Europe1 week ago
The queen is due to attend the 26th United Nations climate change conference in Glasgow.
Europe1 week ago