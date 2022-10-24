Boris Johnson drops out of race to be UK Conservative Party leader and PM

Sunak will automatically become party leader and prime minister if his opponents fail also to win 100 nominations from their fellow Tory MPs
Former prime minister Boris Johnson pulled out of the contest to become Britain's next leader on Sunday, saying he had the support of enough lawmakers to progress to the next stage but far fewer than front-runner former finance minister Rishi Sunak.
"There is a very good chance that I would be successful in the election with Conservative Party members - and that I could indeed be back in Downing Street on Friday," Johnson said in a statement.
"But in the course of the last days I have sadly come to the conclusion that this would simply not be the right thing to do. You can't govern effectively unless you have a united party in parliament."
Johnson, who never formally announced his bid to return to Downing Street, has spent the weekend trying to persuade Conservative lawmakers to back him and said on Sunday that he had the support of 102 of them.
He needed the backing of 100 by Monday to proceed to the next stage, which would have seen him going head-to-head against Sunak in a vote by the Conservative Party's 170,000 members.
Sunak, whose resignation as finance minister in July helped precipitate Johnson's fall, had cleared the threshold of 100 lawmakers needed to progress to the next stage, securing 142 declared supporters on Sunday, according to Sky News.
He will be named leader of the Conservative Party and become prime minister on Monday unless candidate Penny Mordaunt reaches the threshold of 100 backers to force a run-off vote by party members. She had 24 declared supporters on Sunday.
ALSO READ:
Sunak will automatically become party leader and prime minister if his opponents fail also to win 100 nominations from their fellow Tory MPs
Lola's battered body was found last week in a suitcase outside her Paris home
New cabinet, which includes six other women, to be sworn in on Saturday
Earlier this year, Sweden and Finland launched their bids to join the US-led military alliance, in the face of the Russia-Ukraine conflict
Whoever does stand for PM will not have long to make their case, and will have to overcome some difficult obstacles
By declaring "hasta la vista baby" during his last question time in parliament on July 20, Johnson had already dropped a heavy hint that he had unfinished business
Vegetable declared as victor in bizarre race to determine if the prime minister could last longer than shelf-life of supermarket product
The lead claimant will argue that the online marketplace abuses its dominant position, harming consumers by directing them to products selected via a 'secret algorithm'