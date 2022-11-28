Where to watch Fifa World Cup 2022 in UAE

Don't miss out on the ongoing football fever, choose from six great options

By CT Desk Published: Mon 28 Nov 2022, 1:01 PM Last updated: Mon 28 Nov 2022, 1:08 PM

A world-class screening at Souk Madinat Jumeirah

Cheer on your favourite team at ‘The Big Game at Madinat Jumeirah’s Amphitheatre’. With a 10m x 5.5m big screen and a capacity of 400 guests, families and friends are invited to sit back on comfy bean bag chairs and watch the action unfold outdoors. Indulge in mouth-watering match day grub from a variety of F&B kiosks from Souk Madinat Jumeirah including McGettigan’s, Mezzanine Bar and Kitchen, Al Makan Restaurant and The Noodle House.

Bites and beverages at OSH

Till December 14, contemporary Uzbek restaurant OSH’s private dining room has been converted into a fan zone with Happy Hour offers on a special selection of beverages from 1pm to 7pm for a minimum spend of Dh200/person after 6pm. A special food menu has also been created for the occasion. On December 18 at 7pm, the whole restaurant will become a fan zone showing the final game on a big screen. Guests can dine on the special World Cup menu for a minimum spend of Dh250/person on the night. OSH is located at La Mer.

Fifa fever at Zaatar w Zeit

All football fans are invited to catch the World Cup action at Lebanese urban eatery’s Dubai and Abu Dhabi venues. Enjoy matches on a massive LED screen along with World Cup highlights and promotions, for an entrance fee of Dh89.

Dubai Golf’s Fan Park experience

Dubai Golf presents the ultimate FIFA World Cup viewing experience at its Fan Park. Enjoy an exciting mix of entertainment, F&B packages, and an electrifying sporting atmosphere across three fan zone venues, open until December 18. The Yard Bar at Topgolf Dubai, Spike Sports Bar & Terrace, and Football Central & The Pavilion at Emirates Golf Club, have over 20 mammoth-sized screens that will transport guests to the stadium, making them feel like they’re in the thick of the action. With no-minimum spend, football fans can walk in for free or reserve their seating online. Check https://www.dubaigolf.com/fanpark for more info.

21 screens at Estabena Cafe and Restaurant

Watch your favourite Fifa World Cup teams across any of the 21 large screens spaced throughout the stylish restaurant and shisha lounge. The restaurant is open every day from 8am to 2am. Indulge in delectable Arabesque/Mediterranean fusion cuisine either indoors or outside on the terrace and catch stunning views of Dubai Marina. For bookings, call 04 558 4778 or email hello@estabenadubai.com

Fanzone at Hudson Tavern

If you fancy a more lounge-y, cozy and welcoming atmosphere paired with indulgent modern American cuisine and master mixology, this one’s for you. Catch the games over sumptuous craft burgers, succulent chicken wings and other elevated bar bites with refreshing brews and cocktails. At Hyde Hotel Dubai. Call 04 8711016