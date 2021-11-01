Watch: Pakistan greats Wasim, Waqar and Misbah's showtime banter will leave you in splits

Watch: Fans pay final respects to legendary actor Puneeth Rajkumar's ahead of last rites
Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and CM Basavaraj Bommai paid their last respects
Entertainment1 day ago
Pakistani television anchor Fakhr-e-Alam has been hosting a cricket show, 'The Pavilion', and analysing the ongoing T20 World Cup with former pacer Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, and Wahab Riaz along with prolific batter Misbah-ul-Haq.
'The Pavilion' does a pre-game and post-game analysis show every day which airs for both ARY and TENSPORTS Pakistan.
The show has been insightful for cricket lovers, with expert perceptive of the game from the former greats of cricket.
It also shows the lighter side of the otherwise fierce cricketers.
The host of the show, Fakhr-e-Alam, took to Twitter and posted a video of some lighter moments between the breaks.
The banter and the camaraderie often carry on during the show.
Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and CM Basavaraj Bommai paid their last respects
Entertainment1 day ago
Speaking out about the altercation and her split with Malik, Hadid called for privacy as she focuses her attention on her daughter
Entertainment1 day ago
There was chaos outside Mannat for a while and the vehicles had to vend their way through the crowds before entering the gates
Entertainment1 day ago
The son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was arrested in connection with a drug raid on a cruise off the coast of Mumbai
Entertainment2 days ago
Incident killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, injured director Joel Souza
Entertainment2 days ago
Actress Juhi Chawla, Shah Rukh Khan's close friend, stood surety for Aryan Khan.
Entertainment2 days ago
The late actor's talents and choice of roles earned him the nickname "Power Star"
Entertainment2 days ago
The late Power Star had contributed to the Karnataka CM Relief fund last year
Entertainment2 days ago