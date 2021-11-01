Watch: Pakistan greats Wasim, Waqar and Misbah's showtime banter will leave you in splits

'The Pavilion' does a pre-game, post-game analysis of cricket matches

Photo: Twitter

By Web Desk Published: Mon 1 Nov 2021, 10:42 AM Last updated: Mon 1 Nov 2021, 10:45 AM

Pakistani television anchor Fakhr-e-Alam has been hosting a cricket show, 'The Pavilion', and analysing the ongoing T20 World Cup with former pacer Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, and Wahab Riaz along with prolific batter Misbah-ul-Haq.

'The Pavilion' does a pre-game and post-game analysis show every day which airs for both ARY and TENSPORTS Pakistan.

The show has been insightful for cricket lovers, with expert perceptive of the game from the former greats of cricket.

It also shows the lighter side of the otherwise fierce cricketers.

The host of the show, Fakhr-e-Alam, took to Twitter and posted a video of some lighter moments between the breaks.

The banter and the camaraderie often carry on during the show.