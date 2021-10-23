Watch: John Cena parachutes out of plane, lands on roof of Louvre Abu Dhabi

For American professional wrestler and actor John Cena, nothing could stand in the way of him and a visit to Abu Dhabi — not even being thousands of feet up in the air.

Cena partnered with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT – Abu Dhabi) for the tourism campaign titled 'Time is Now'.

In a one-minute video posted on the official social media pages of Visit Abu Dhabi and Cena’s Twitter handle, the WWE superstar is seen travelling in his private jet. Then, he suddenly abandons his travel plans after reading about Abu Dhabi’s attractions in a magazine.

"Let's go to Abu Dhabi instead," he tells his pilot, but is informed that the jet has already flown past the UAE Capital. Cena parachutes out of the plane shouting: “Now’s the time, Mike.”

Before choosing to land on the roof of the iconic Louvre Abu Dhabi, Cena is wowed by Ferrari World theme park, desert safari, beautiful landscapes, all highlighting exactly why the ‘Time is Now’ to visit the capital city.

The teaser video was launched last week and the full version released today.

This follows the announcement that Abu Dhabi is welcoming all international vaccinated travellers and those travelling from green list countries back to the emirate, without the need to quarantine.