Was filmmaker Shekhar Kapur offered Rs3 billion to make 'Mr India' sequel?

The film's remake has also allegedly been in the works

by CT Desk Published: Thu 21 Sep 2023, 2:28 PM

Shekhar Kapur has an illustrious filmography that boasts of movies like Mr India, Masoom, and more. During a recent exchange on X (formerly Twitter) with a user, the filmmaker initially praised Shah Rukh Khan and then disclosed that he had been offered a substantial amount of Rs3 billion to create a sequel to Mr. India.

“Sir with due respect, don't you think after the films ends, if it leaves you with the feeling of revisiting it, is the true assessment of job well done? Till when can just fan service and them rejoicing go on for (sic)," asked a user on X.

To which, Kapur replied, “It’s film that emotionally move generations, that define an age. Those are the important films. And @iamsrk has done quite a few I was offered 300cr to make Mr India 2, claiming they will make their money back in just 3 weeks I said 3 weeks? but Mr India has lasted 30 years (sic).”

“I can count at least 10 characters which people remember from the movie. Somebody needs to understand that about Mr. India that it was not about one man with power, but about every character. Javed Akhtar created them on script and then we worked on it. Somebody has to build a universe of characters, it cannot be only about one invisible man," Kapur was quoted as saying in India Today.

ALSO READ: