US: Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez refuses to work with Kanye West

Many companies have been cutting ties with the rapper post his anti-Semitic tweets, but it looks like the star considers himself invulnerable

Kanye West recently hired Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez to handle his business matters, but it looks like the two are not going to work together after all.

According to TMZ, West doubled and tripled down on his anti-Semitic remarks over the weekend, after which Camille informed her law firm that she would not work with him.

TMZ reported that Camille's law firm still wanted to work with West, on one condition — that he publicly retract his anti-Semitic words. However, he refused to do so, and fired the firm himself.

The rapper had hired Camille and her firm to handle his business matters last week.

Many companies have been cutting ties with West, post his anti-Semitic tweets. Yet, it looks like the star considers himself invulnerable, it's not doing him any harm.

Recently, West addressed Balenciaga cutting ties with him while speaking to TMZ, and said:

"I ain't losing no money ... The day I was taken off the Balenciaga site, was one of the most freeing days."

He said that people are merely cutting ties with him to "mute him". He also mentioned that people were doing so to simply "score points", according to a Page Six report.

He further added that it was not easy to cancel him:

"We here, baby, we ain't going nowhere."

He defended his anti-Semitic comment and told TMZ:

"I want to talk about the Jewish comment; it's actually proven the exact point that I made."

Speaking to TMZ, West claimed that his comments have united the human race as one.

"It's going to take all of us to come together. We gotta get the truth before we can get the love, if not we are just loving the lies," he said.

He continued:

"They never expected someone to have the platform. It's not that anyone is afraid, they're afraid of us not being afraid anymore. They can't use all the tactics. I'm talking about my life has been threatened for having a political opinion. To wear the wrong colour hat or the audacity of me as a black man to have a White Lives Matter T-shirt. I've seen white people wearing Black Lives Matter T-shirts. It's pretty one-sided, if you think about it."

