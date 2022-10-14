UAE's first Hindi-Urdu movie 'Yaara Vey' set for cinematic release

The last of the original panel of judges on 'The Voice', will leave the megahit US version of the singing competition show after next season
UAE's first locally produced Hindi-Urdu movie Yaara Vey is set to release in cinemas all across the country on November 11. Based on a woman's journey to find love and discover herself, the film stars renowned Bollywood and Pakistan actors including Sami Khan, Faizan Khawaja, and Aleeze Nasser.
Produced by Dubai's Beeline Productions, the movie was shot across Dubai, Georgia, and Thailand.
Speaking about the inspiration behind the film, director Manish Pawar said, "As a multicultural hub with a substantial Indian and Pakistani population, the UAE is a prime location for such a production and we feel fortunate to be able to unite talents from both India and Pakistan."
Veteran Pakistan actors Marina Khan and Jawed Sheikh are also a part of the cast.
The film was originally scheduled for a 2020 release but was delayed.
Althea Kaushal and Mahwash Ajaz are behind the film's story, screenplay and dialogues. Rahat Fateh Ali Khan is among the playback singers for the film.
The last of the original panel of judges on 'The Voice', will leave the megahit US version of the singing competition show after next season
The tenor alleges the company provided him an older, noisier airplane than agreed upon during a portion of a US tour last year.
The actor and model wants her fans to know that her life is not just a story of success
In a recent podcast, the actress said that as a young actor she was "objectified" and "pigeonholed"
The media mogul has had enough of the rapper's conspiracy theories, bullying and hateful rhetoric, as per sources
Comedy Central will place the show on hiatus after its seven-year host's departure
Last month, social media was abuzz with rumours about a rift
Tamil Nadu health minister orders probe over controversy