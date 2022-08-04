UAE model and upcoming actress Amiee Misobbah picks up Dadasaheb Phalke Icon award

Influencer Abdu Rozik will be seen in ‘Bhaijaan’ out next year
UAE model Amiee Misobbah is well on her way to becoming a popular figure in the entertainment industry and she's got the accolades to show for it.
Recently, the upcoming actress was awarded the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Icon Award at a glittering ceremony in Dubai. Indian actress Ankita Lokhande Jain of Pavitra Rishta fame and her husband Vicky Jain presented the award to Amiee.
The model has marked her presence in several international modelling assignments and beauty pageants including the music video for Yeh Galiyan Yeh Chobara in which she starred next to veteran Indian actress Padmini Kolhapure. The song - sung by Kolhapure - is a remix of the original from Kolhapure's movie Prem Rog. Aimee has also featured in Nain Matakka, a song sung by Afsana Khan.
Amiee has also been bestowed the coveted Golden Visa by the UAE.
