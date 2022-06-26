Top things to do this Sunday in the UAE

From visiting museums and playing sports, to indulging in delectable brunches, here’s a guide to having a fun-filled Sunday in the country

By CT Desk Published: Sun 26 Jun 2022, 11:53 AM

Sporty Sunday

If you’re feeling sporty this Sunday, head to the newly-opened BALLERS, located in the heart of Downtown Dubai. The 360-sporting experience is inviting visitors to enjoy a game of football, padel tennis and other sports. Visitors can also hit the gym for a quick workout. Open from 6-12am, everyday.

Sunday Roast

World’s first Warner Bros-themed hotel, The WB Abu Dhabi is hosting a hearty roast every Sunday where guests can choose from a slow-roasted beef sirloin, herb-marinated leg of lamb or roasted corn-fed chicken served with lashings of rich gravy, and traditional trimmings such as Yorkshire pudding, roasted vegetables and more. Seafood and vegetarian options are also available. Every Sunday, 12-4pm. Prices start from Dh170 per person, inclusive of soft beverages; Dh90 for children aged 6-12; Complimentary for children under 6 years of age.

Spanish cuisine

Vamos! Salero Tapas & Bodega in Dubai is inviting foodies to tuck into a selection of brand new mouth-watering dishes on their menu, paired with live entertainment. Located in Mall of the Emirates, the eatery transports visitors to the vibrant kitchens of Valencia through their flavours. Additions to the menu include Ajo Blanco con manzana y viera, and Albondigas de ternara en salsa de almendras among others.

Parisienne Breakfast

Indulge your sweet tooth in a sophisticated craft cafe EllaMia, SLS Dubai Hotel. From savoury snacks and sweet treats, to protein shakes, coffee, and tea from Mariage Freres, connoisseurs can have it all at the venue. Open daily, from 7am-9pm. Average price is Dh35.

Souk Al Marfa

Learn the rich history of the UAE at Souk Al Marfa’s new Museum Hub which features the country’s most precious antiques and handmade paintings, medical and electronic instruments, a women’s museum and more. The waterfront souk and marketplace’s new addition contains over 100 million dirhams worth of hand-collected antiques dating back between 40 and 200 years old or more, available for both observing and purchasing. Souk Al Marfa’s new operating hours are 12 noon to 12 midnight from Sunday to Thursday; 2pm till 2am on Friday; 12pm to 2am on Saturday.

Sunday Brunch

Head to Palm Jumeirah’s Palm West Beach and indulge in a Sunday Brunch at the lively beach restaurant Surf Club. Every Sunday, from 1-5pm, the venue takes visitors away from hustle and bustle of the city and provides good food, great ambience, and the ultimate seaside living vibes. Dress up in swimwear, dive into the mouth-watering contemporary seafood dishes and chilled sundowners, and groove to the tunes by the best local and international DJs, all while enjoying a breathtaking backdrop of the Dubai skyline. Dh395 inclusive of soft drinks; Dh495 inclusive of house drinks.