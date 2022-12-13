Things to do around the UAE on December 13

From football to afternoon tea and more, there's plenty to do today

Published: Tue 13 Dec 2022

World Cup at Jumeirah Emirates Towers Arena

Head to the Jumeirah Emirates Towers Arena to enjoy semi finals and final of the Fifa World Cup 2022. Set against a spectacular backdrop of the Museum of the Future, the outdoor Arena hosts up to 500 people each night, combining state-of-the-art screens, private lounges with VIP sections, and live performances for luxury-loving football fans. Available throughout each match and beyond, Jumeirah Emirates Towers’ Executive Chef, Reiner Lupfer, has curated a decadent menu of international cuisines and stand-out dishes, especially for the Arena. Priced at Dh450 per person, with a redeemable value of Dh350 on food and beverage, for the semi finals and final matches. For reservations and inquiries, email jetarena@jumeirah.com

‘Hospitality Ninjas’ workshop

Millennium Place Barsha Heights Hotel is providing a fun-packed winter break with its winter camp, ‘Hospitality Ninjas’. Running till December 30, 9am to 3pm during the weekdays, kids will enjoy and learn more about hospitality through fun activities from baking and cookie design to culinary relays, an introduction to the Hotel’s own kitchen garden and pizza classes. Inclusive of all meals, Hospitality Ninja training will be open to children between 5 and 10 years of age, engaging them in a fun day of activities where they can make new friends, learn along the way, receive a Ninja’s certificate of participation as well as a Team Hospitality Ninja shirt. Priced at Dh125 for one day and Dh485 for five days. For reservations, WhatsApp or call 058 6060844

Festive Afternoon Tea

Indulge in a delectable selection of pastries and world-class beverages at a special festive Afternoon Tea at Champagne and Tea Lounge, Dukes The Palm, with friends and family. Every day from 1-5pm till December 25. Priced at Dh160 per person and Dh299 per couple. Pre-booking required. Call 04 455 1101.

Creek views and a delectable menu

Nestled on the shores of the Dubai Creek Resort, Boardwalk restaurant has unveiled a new Italian-Mediterranean menu that you can enjoy whilst taking in stunning views of Dubai Creek. Enjoy popular Mediterranean classics with an Italian twist, like Josper Grilled Lobster with lemon butter sauce, and Calamarata al Pesto, made with basil and pistachio pesto, green beans, potatoes and adorned with a perfectly slow cooked confit tomato. Call 04 205 4657.

World Cup at JBR Football Village

Enjoy the semi finals and final of the Fifa World Cup 2022 at JBR Football Village. Enjoy premium beverages and delicious food whilst checking out all the football action on massive HD screens; you can also take in views of Dubai Marina’s iconic skyline from a beachside infinity pool. Fans can flex their own sports skills by playing football or volleyball on the hotel’s private beach whilst a live DJ keeps the vibe going. Choose from any of the three different viewing zones, Striker Zone (Dh200), Midfielder Zone (Dh150) and Defence Zone (Dh100) for a thrilling viewing experience. All entrance fees are fully redeemable against food and drink, including during Happy Hour, Early Bird and Half Time. At DoubleTree by Hilton Dubai - Jumeirah Beach. Pre-book at 055 166 8092

Joshi-Kai Ladies Night

Tuesdays are made for the ladies at Gonpachi, so this is your chance to get dolled up and head on down for the incredible ladies' night extravaganza. Ladies will be treated to a delicious three-course set menu washed down by either carefully curated signature cocktails or unlimited house spirits, grapes, and bubbles. With a live DJ pumping out tunes all night long, it’s time to put on your dancing shoes, grab your best girlfriends and paint the city red at Gonpachi! From 7.30pm - 12am. Priced at Dh165 and Dh225. Call 054 791 3321.