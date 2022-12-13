Things to do around the UAE on December 13

The figure of the record-breaking star is a sensational new addition to the newly revamped A-list Music Party Room
World Cup at Jumeirah Emirates Towers Arena
Head to the Jumeirah Emirates Towers Arena to enjoy semi finals and final of the Fifa World Cup 2022. Set against a spectacular backdrop of the Museum of the Future, the outdoor Arena hosts up to 500 people each night, combining state-of-the-art screens, private lounges with VIP sections, and live performances for luxury-loving football fans. Available throughout each match and beyond, Jumeirah Emirates Towers’ Executive Chef, Reiner Lupfer, has curated a decadent menu of international cuisines and stand-out dishes, especially for the Arena. Priced at Dh450 per person, with a redeemable value of Dh350 on food and beverage, for the semi finals and final matches. For reservations and inquiries, email jetarena@jumeirah.com
‘Hospitality Ninjas’ workshop
Millennium Place Barsha Heights Hotel is providing a fun-packed winter break with its winter camp, ‘Hospitality Ninjas’. Running till December 30, 9am to 3pm during the weekdays, kids will enjoy and learn more about hospitality through fun activities from baking and cookie design to culinary relays, an introduction to the Hotel’s own kitchen garden and pizza classes. Inclusive of all meals, Hospitality Ninja training will be open to children between 5 and 10 years of age, engaging them in a fun day of activities where they can make new friends, learn along the way, receive a Ninja’s certificate of participation as well as a Team Hospitality Ninja shirt. Priced at Dh125 for one day and Dh485 for five days. For reservations, WhatsApp or call 058 6060844
Festive Afternoon Tea
Indulge in a delectable selection of pastries and world-class beverages at a special festive Afternoon Tea at Champagne and Tea Lounge, Dukes The Palm, with friends and family. Every day from 1-5pm till December 25. Priced at Dh160 per person and Dh299 per couple. Pre-booking required. Call 04 455 1101.
Creek views and a delectable menu
Nestled on the shores of the Dubai Creek Resort, Boardwalk restaurant has unveiled a new Italian-Mediterranean menu that you can enjoy whilst taking in stunning views of Dubai Creek. Enjoy popular Mediterranean classics with an Italian twist, like Josper Grilled Lobster with lemon butter sauce, and Calamarata al Pesto, made with basil and pistachio pesto, green beans, potatoes and adorned with a perfectly slow cooked confit tomato. Call 04 205 4657.
World Cup at JBR Football Village
Enjoy the semi finals and final of the Fifa World Cup 2022 at JBR Football Village. Enjoy premium beverages and delicious food whilst checking out all the football action on massive HD screens; you can also take in views of Dubai Marina’s iconic skyline from a beachside infinity pool. Fans can flex their own sports skills by playing football or volleyball on the hotel’s private beach whilst a live DJ keeps the vibe going. Choose from any of the three different viewing zones, Striker Zone (Dh200), Midfielder Zone (Dh150) and Defence Zone (Dh100) for a thrilling viewing experience. All entrance fees are fully redeemable against food and drink, including during Happy Hour, Early Bird and Half Time. At DoubleTree by Hilton Dubai - Jumeirah Beach. Pre-book at 055 166 8092
Joshi-Kai Ladies Night
Tuesdays are made for the ladies at Gonpachi, so this is your chance to get dolled up and head on down for the incredible ladies' night extravaganza. Ladies will be treated to a delicious three-course set menu washed down by either carefully curated signature cocktails or unlimited house spirits, grapes, and bubbles. With a live DJ pumping out tunes all night long, it’s time to put on your dancing shoes, grab your best girlfriends and paint the city red at Gonpachi! From 7.30pm - 12am. Priced at Dh165 and Dh225. Call 054 791 3321.
The stylish and elegant Bollywood star flaunts a yellow bikini in the song, among other stylish swimwear.
The awards have faced a boycott from many stars, including Cruise
The critics group opted to split its best film award between the two acclaimed films
Over three days, the festival screened 27 films—both feature films and films shortlisted for the Al Marmoom Short Film Competition
From art exhibitions to winter camps, there's lots to do this Monday in town
Rankings are determined by the actual page views of the hundreds of millions of IMDb customers worldwide
Virat and Anushka tied the knot on December 11, 2017 in Italy