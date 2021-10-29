South Indian actor Puneeth Rajkumar in critical condition after heart attack

Trying our best to save him, says doctor

By Web Desk Published: Fri 29 Oct 2021, 12:59 PM Last updated: Fri 29 Oct 2021, 1:07 PM

Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar is currently in critical condition after suffering a heart attack on October 29.

Dr Ranganath Nayak, Vikram Hospital, told ANI, "Actor Puneeth Rajkumar was admitted after suffering chest pain at 11.30 am. Trying our best to treat him.His condition is serious. Can't say anything as of now.His condition was bad when brought to hospital, treatment on in ICU (sic)."

This is a breaking story. More to follow.