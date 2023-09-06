'She likes to party, he likes to stay at home': Why Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are headed for split

Sources tell the Western media that Joe and Sophie have been grappling with differences in their lifestyles

by CT Desk Published: Wed 6 Sep 2023, 2:18 PM

Singer Joe Jonas has filed for divorce from his wife, actress Sophie Turner, with reports indicating that he attempted to "salvage" their four-year marriage before taking this step. Legal documents filed by Joe in Miami, Florida, cited the marriage as "irretrievably broken".

Sources close to the couple have reportedly revealed that they had been grappling with differences in their lifestyles. Joe, as per a TMZ report, preferred a quieter life at home, while Sophie enjoyed a more outgoing lifestyle. An insider explained, "She likes to party, he likes to stay at home. They have very different lifestyles."

Despite their differences, Joe, 34, and Sophie, 27, have a three-year-old daughter named Willa and a one-year-old whose name they have not disclosed. Joe's divorce documents also detail their "ironclad prenup", which was signed before their lavish wedding ceremony in the south of France in July 2019.

In these reported documents, Joe has requested joint custody of their daughters and asked the court to establish a parenting plan that allows for "frequent and continuing contact with both parties". Over the last three months, Joe has primarily cared for the children while being on the ongoing Jonas Brothers' tour. Sources told Western media outlets that when it comes to custody arrangements, Joe may seek more than 50 per cent physical custody.

Child support is another aspect addressed in Joe's documents. He wants both parents to contribute to their children's financial well-being and suggests the Florida court should decide a fair amount, taking health insurance into account.

Sources close to the couple suggested that the divorce filing was a "last resort" for Joe after enduring months of unhappiness. As per a Page Six report, an insider shared that Joe wanted to prioritise his daughters' well-being and decided to take what he believed was the best course of action to provide a happier home environment.

“He (Joe Jonas) never wanted to break up his family, but he had to take what he felt was the best course of action for his girls. An unhappy home isn’t a home, and the truth is that he and Sophie were going through it this year. It just kept building, and Joe finally reached a point where he felt that he had exhausted all options to salvage the marriage,” the source reportedly said.

Rumours about their divorce started making rounds when a TMZ report cited a source claiming that Joe and Sophie have had “serious problems” in the past six months.

However, soon after the reports surfaced, Joe shared a picture of himself wearing the engagement ring. The image was shared on the occasion of Labor Day. In the picture, Joe and his brothers, Kevin and Nick, are in a conversation. The caption read, “Happy Labor Day weekend everyone. This tour has been incredible so far! Having a little family time in the Texas sunset tonight before a big Austin show tomorrow.”

Just two days after this post, Joe shared a monochrome picture of himself holding a tumbler with his wedding ring intact in the photo.

Sophie's last Instagram post, three weeks ago, featured an adorable picture of the pair

Joe also recently performed at a Jonas Brothers concert in Texas wearing his wedding ring. Just three weeks ago, the couple seemed to be on good terms, as evidenced by Sophie's Instagram post celebrating their attendance at a Jonas Brothers' concert in New York, where they shared intimate moments.

The couple has yet to comment publicly on their split. Representatives for Joe and Sophie did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner tied the knot in 2019

The couple said in past interviews that mutual friends had long wanted to introduce them when they began talking via Instagram direct messages in 2016. They met in person in October of that year and were dating each other exclusively by December. They announced their engagement in October 2017.

They ultimately tied the knot in a luxurious ceremony attended by several celebrities, including Priyanka Chopra, Joe's sister-in-law and Nick Jonas' wife. Their prenuptial agreement stipulates that Joe will retain all royalties from his music endeavours with the Jonas Brothers and DNCE. Sophie, on the other hand, will keep her earnings from starring in eight seasons of Game of Thrones and any residuals from her acting career.

Sophie has also played Jean Grey in 2016's X-Men: Apocalypse and 2019's Dark Phoenix.

The Arizona-born Joe, meanwhile, rose to fame with brothers Nick and Kevin in a band starting in 2005 and subsequent Disney Channel series. They released their sixth studio album in May and are currently on a tour of US stadiums.

