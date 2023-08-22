Shanaya Kapoor shares a post with Mohanlal, as she wraps up first schedule of ‘Vrushabha’ in Mysore

The 'Oppenheimer' star revealed he remembers seeing the 2014 film in the cinema with his kids
Actress Shanaya Kapoor marked the completion of the initial filming schedule for her upcoming debut movie Vrushabha by sharing a photo with actor Mohanlal on Instagram. She expressed her honour in sharing the screen with him, anticipating the final schedule in London next month.
Kapoor took to her Instagram stories and wrote, “first schedule done with Mohanlal sir! It was an honour to share the screen with you sir. Can’t wait to get started with the final schedule in London next month.”
Alongside Shanaya and Mohanlal, Zahrah S Khan and Telugu actor Roshann Meka are also cast in lead roles. The film's production is under Ektaa Kapoor.
Recently, Ektaa revealed the collaborative project with Mohanlal through a post featuring her, her father Jeetendra, and Mohanlal. The movie, titled Vrushabha, is a grand action-packed entertainer that bridges generations.
Directed by Nanda Kishore, the film will release simultaneously in Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, and Hindi in 2024.
