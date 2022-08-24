Saif Ali Khan, Hrithik Roshan stun in new 'Vikram Vedha' teaser

The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on September 30

By CT Desk Published: Wed 24 Aug 2022, 11:06 AM Last updated: Wed 24 Aug 2022, 11:26 AM

Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan's 'Vikram Vedha' has got a new teaser and from the looks of it, the two Bollywood actors look nothing less than stunning.

Saif, who is known for his versatility across Bollywood, plays the role of a tough, heroic, and honest cop Vikram in the film. In the teaser, Saif has it all, from a chiselled physique to high octane action sequences. The 'Kal Ho Na Ho' actor, who has succesfully delved into the OTT space with hits like 'Sacred Games' and 'Tandav' is now also being praised for his niche roles.

Hrithik, on the other hand, is a dreaded gangster Vedha. The 'Krrish' actor sports a rugged look with long hair and beard as he looks fearless against Saif's Vikram in the new teaser. Fans are excited to see how this 'Good vs Evil' story plays out.

Watch the teaser below:

'Vikram Vedha' marks the actor's return in the all out commercial space in a classic antagonist versus protagonist crime thriller drama. The USP of the trailer is the chemistry between the two lead actors, Saif and Hrithik, who last shared screen space in 'Na Tum Jaano Na Hum'.

'Vikram Vedha', a Hindi remake of the 2017 Tamil film of the same name, is scheduled to hit the theatres on September 30.

Apart from 'Vikram Vedha,' Saif is also a part of 'Adipurush', which will release on January 12, 2023. Kriti Sanon and Prabhas will also be seen with Saif in the film. Hrithik, meanwhile, is currently preparing for 'Fighter', which also stars Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. The actor is also expected to star in sequels of his famous films 'War' and 'Krrish.'