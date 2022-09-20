Richa Chadha to tie knot with Ali Fazal on October 4: Sources

The couple will reportedly get married in Mumbai

Published: Tue 20 Sep 2022, 2:58 PM

Bollywood actor Richa Chadha is all set to tie the knot with her beau Ali Fazal and while fans are awaiting more details about what their fairytale wedding is going to look like, it is learned that the tentative date of her wedding is October 4.

A source close to the actor said that she is likely to tie the knot with Ali Fazal on October 4 in Mumbai and the couple will be hosting a wedding reception a day later for their family, friends, and industry peers.

Their wedding festivities will begin on September 30. There are likely to be three pre-wedding functions - Cocktail, Sangeet, and Mehendi. All three functions, as revealed by our source, are likely to be held in New Delhi.

Although the outfit Richa is going to be wearing for her wedding isn't known to us yet, the jewellery has been picked from Bikaner.

For the Delhi functions, the actress' jewellery is being custom-made by a 175-year-old jeweller family from Bikaner. The Khajanchi family are a revered family of jewellers who are known for their statement heirloom pieces and they will be designing signature pieces for Richa.

Last week, Richa took to social media to confirm her October wedding with Ali in the sweetest way possible. She tweeted an image that read, "New Life, Loading." Richa captioned it with a tweet, "can't wait for October."

The duo was originally meant to be wedded in April 2020, but owing to covid restrictions and lockdowns, the wedding was postponed twice.

Richa and Ali first met on the sets of Fukrey in 2012 and soon fell in love.