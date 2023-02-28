Watch: Bollywood star Ranveer Singh dance his heart out on the streets of Dubai

The Bollywood actor is part of a new beverage commercial shot in the city

Photo: Screengrab

by Husain Rizvi Published: Tue 28 Feb 2023, 3:23 PM Last updated: Tue 28 Feb 2023, 3:39 PM

Indian actor Ranveer Singh has brought his carisma and high energy levels to Dubai as he dances his heart out in what looks like the streets of Al Seef Heritage Souq.

The Bollywood star has partnered with Pepsi for this new commercial and the 'Padmaavat' star can be seen dancing away with the crowd, constituting the product's 'Rise Up, Baby!' catchphrase.

The campaign also plays out to the 1991 classic song Yahaan Ke Hum Sikandar from the movie Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar. Collaborating with the brand, Ranveer shared the commercial on his Instagram, with a caption: "The world will pull you down, but you gotta rise up, baby!"

Singh is already a brand ambassador for Abu Dhabi's Yas Island and a recipient of UAE's Golden Visa.

On the workfront, Ranveer was last seen in Cirkus alongside Pooja Hegde. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film also stars Johnny Lever, Varun Sharma, and Jacqueline Fernandez among others. The film marked Ranveer and Rohit's third collaboration after Simmba (2018) and Akshay Kumar-starrer Sooryavanshi, where Ranveer made a cameo appearance.

Ranveer will be next seen in Karan Johar's Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani along with Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.