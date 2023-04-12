Ramadan in UAE: Six Iftars to try

Take your family and friends for one of these memorable experiences around the country

By CT Desk Published: Wed 12 Apr 2023, 11:18 AM Last updated: Wed 12 Apr 2023, 12:14 PM

Muchachas

Muchachas is serving an unconventional mouth-watering 3-course Iftar set menu, starring flavour packed Street Style Corn, fun Burrito Bowls, must-have Muchachas Churros and more. At Holiday Inn Express, Al Safa, Dubai. Priced at Dh99 per person. Call 04 5119342.

Al Nafoorah

Enjoy a feast of authentic Lebanese cuisine in an ornate dining room served to the table, paired with Arabic themed beverages. From sundown – 8.30pm, priced at Dh220 per person. At Jumeirah Zabeel Saray. Visit www.jumeirah.com/ramadan

Pearl Lounge

Enjoy a traditional à la carte Iftar or Suhoor featuring the perfect mix of Ramadan favourites, including mixed Arabic cheese platter, Lamb Kibbeh, Falafel and food items served directly from the charcoal grill. Daily 6pm-2am at Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel. Call 02 5101234.

Sucre

Sucre restaurant, located in the heart of Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), is offering an exquisite Iftar dining experience. With an impressive menu designed by Chef Fernando Trocca, Sucre promises to deliver an unforgettable culinary experience for its guests. Priced at Dh250. Call 04 3400829.

The Lighthouse

Take the family for a Mediterranean-inspired Iftar where you can enjoy a two-course à la carte menu, a karak and kunafa cart and vintage baqala vibes and beats starting from Dh120 per person. At Nakheel Mall. Call 04 4242009.

Turquoise Restaurant

Enjoy a lavish Iftar spread for Dh299 per person including a variety of soft beverages, Ramadan juices, tea, coffee and water, while soaking up the serene ambience of the island, from sunset till 11pm daily. At Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi Call 02 4922222.