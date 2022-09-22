Raju Srivastava was today's Charlie Chaplin, says comedian Sunil Pal

The comedian-actor passed away on Wednesday after staying on ventilator for nearly seven weeks

By ANI Published: Thu 22 Sep 2022, 9:58 AM

Indian comedians Sunil Pal and Ahsaan Qureshi, attended the last rites of comedian Raju Srivastava on Thursday morning.

Talking to ANI, Sunil Pal said, "Raju Srivastava was today's Charlie Chaplin. He was a very hardworking person and used to perform on stage for 2-3 hours continuously. The audience loved to see him perform on stage and they also loved his work. He has already made everyone laugh all his life. If people consider us star performers, then Raju Srivastava was the entire sky. He was our teacher but never made us feel that. Raju Ji was very down-to-earth and a great person. He will always be remembered."

Comedian-actor Raju Srivastava breathed his last breath at the age of 58, on Wednesday at AIIMS Delhi, after being admitted there following a heart attack on August 10. Raju, who received widespread recognition after participating in the first season of the stand-up comedy show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge in 2005, was part of the Indian entertainment industry since the late 1980s.

Born Satya Prakash Srivastava on December 25, 1963, to a middle-class family in Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh, his father, Ramesh Chandra Srivastava was a poet known as Balai Kaka. Since his childhood, Raju was fond of doing mimicry, which is why he wanted to be a comedian.

After completing his early studies in Kanpur, Raju shifted to Mumbai with the dream of becoming a comedian. He started his career by doing small roles in Bollywood films.

The comedian was admitted to the hospital on August 10 after a heart attack. He was experiencing chest pain and collapsed while working out at the gym. Post this, his trainer took him to the hospital.

Reportedly, the 58-year-old was running on the treadmill when he complained about chest pain. He underwent an angioplasty the same day. After staying on the ventilator for nearly seven weeks, he passed away on September 21.