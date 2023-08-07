Pianists Julia Kociuban, Sanaz Sotoudeh to perform at Dubai Opera

The performance is part of the 'VIP Classical' concert series, an initiative launched by SAMIT Event Group

By CT Desk Published: Mon 7 Aug 2023, 3:10 PM

VIP Classical, an exclusive cultural community in Dubai, launched in 2020 by SAMIT Event Group, aims to promote modern classical music, opera, and ballet within the city. The initiative organizes monthly concerts at the iconic Dubai Opera, featuring performances by acclaimed artists from the contemporary artistic world.

Collaborating with world-renowned musicians and artists, SAMIT brings diverse cultural events to the Middle East, fostering a vibrant arts and culture scene.

On August 27, the VIP Classical concert series, presented by SAMIT Event Group and supported by the Embassy of Canada in the UAE & the Consulate General of Canada in Dubai, will host pianists Julia Kociuban and Sanaz Sotoudeh at Dubai Opera. The concert features a captivating program, including works by Grażyna Bacewicz, Frédéric Chopin, Ludwig van Beethoven, Franz Liszt, and others.

Through VIP Classical and its engaging concert series, SAMIT Event Group continues to elevate Dubai's cultural landscape, sharing the beauty of global heritage and promoting artistic talents from around the world.