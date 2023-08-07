Pianists Julia Kociuban, Sanaz Sotoudeh to perform at Dubai Opera

Things get bigger and crazier in this sequel to the 2018 film
VIP Classical, an exclusive cultural community in Dubai, launched in 2020 by SAMIT Event Group, aims to promote modern classical music, opera, and ballet within the city. The initiative organizes monthly concerts at the iconic Dubai Opera, featuring performances by acclaimed artists from the contemporary artistic world.
Collaborating with world-renowned musicians and artists, SAMIT brings diverse cultural events to the Middle East, fostering a vibrant arts and culture scene.
On August 27, the VIP Classical concert series, presented by SAMIT Event Group and supported by the Embassy of Canada in the UAE & the Consulate General of Canada in Dubai, will host pianists Julia Kociuban and Sanaz Sotoudeh at Dubai Opera. The concert features a captivating program, including works by Grażyna Bacewicz, Frédéric Chopin, Ludwig van Beethoven, Franz Liszt, and others.
Through VIP Classical and its engaging concert series, SAMIT Event Group continues to elevate Dubai's cultural landscape, sharing the beauty of global heritage and promoting artistic talents from around the world.
During a chat with actor Neha Dhupia on Instagram Live, she got teary-eyed while sharing the journey of herself and Karan Singh Grover as parents
The actor talks 'Gran Turismo' and his special connect with co-star Archie Madekwe ahead of the movie’s release
Sharing the picture, the new mother wrote, 'No words could explain how happy we are to welcome our darling boy to the world'
The sequel to the superhit movie Gadar: Ek Prem Katha will be released on August 11
Zoya recently unveiled the film's teaser that reveals that the film is set in 1964 in Riverdale
Veteran theatre artist Gagan Dev Riar will be seen headlining the show
It kicked off on March 17, 2023 in the US and is expected to end on November 23, 2024, in Canada