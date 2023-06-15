‘People are ready to hire me’, says #MeToo accused Hollywood actor Kevin Spacey ahead of his London trial

The wedding was attended by the couple's friends and family at a gurudwara in Mumbai, India
Kevin Spacey, who is currently facing allegations of sexual assault charges has made a statement saying that he has potential opportunities lined up with producers who are eager to work with him once he is cleared of the charges.
These remarks from Spacey, the #MeToo accused Hollywood actor, come just before the start of his trial in London on June 28.
Spacey was quoted as saying, “I know that there are people right now who are ready to hire me the moment I am cleared of these charges in London. The second that happens, they’re ready to move forward."
“The media have done their best to turn me into a monster, but from the people, I have seen nothing but affection."
Despite facing widespread criticism, Spacey managed to secure a voice role in the upcoming thriller, Control, which the actor credits to his dedicated and supportive fan base.
Director Gene Fallaize defended the controversial casting choice by comparing it to people continuing to appreciate the music of Michael Jackson despite the allegations against him.
Spacey himself stated that he took on the voice role because he believes he is in a phase of restarting his career and refuses to let his past setbacks prevent him from pursuing work. Despite being sidelined for a period of time, he remains determined to continue his professional endeavours.
Spacey's comments come shortly before his upcoming appearance at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London on June 16, marking the beginning of his trial. In this trial, three individuals have accused him of sexual assault, and the proceedings are set to commence on June 28.
The charges against Spacey involve four counts of sexual assault, spanning incidents that took place during the course of 2005-2013.
Spacey's involvement in this UK trial follows a previous lengthy legal process in the United States, where he faced allegations of sexual assault during the #MeToo movement.
