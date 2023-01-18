PAW Patrol to bring top-rated show to Abu Dhabi

The 'Race to the Rescue' live show will be presented in the capital city in June

By CT Desk Published: Wed 18 Jan 2023, 4:40 PM

The PAW Patrol are set to mark a grand return to the stage with their spectacular live show in Abu Dhabi this June. The family entertainment will be presented by Nickelodeon and VStar Entertainment, in collaboration with Proactiv Entertaintainment, Miral, and DCT Abu Dhabi, at the Etihad Arena from June 8-11.

The performance is an interactive live stage show, encouraging audiences to engage through call and response and audience interaction, dance with the Pup Pup Boogie and help the pups rescue Mayor Goodway and win the race. Classic theatrical scenery, along with a high-tech video wall, visually transports families to an authentic PAW Patrol environment, including locations from the TV series, like Adventure Bay, The Lookout, Seal Island, Farmer Yumi's farm and Jake's Mountain.

Tickets for the PAW Patrol® Live! Race to the Rescue start from Dh105, available for purchase through etihadarena.ae and platinumlist.net.

For news, updates, and more information on timings of the shows, visit Proactiv Entertainment Middle East's official page on Instagram and Facebook.