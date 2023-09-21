'Normalise changing opinions and preferences': Kusha Kapila

The content creator, who makes her film debut with 'Sukhee,' talks about working with Shilpa Shetty, following trends as a content creator, and hate comments

by Husain Rizvi Published: Thu 21 Sep 2023, 6:29 PM

In this candid chat with Kusha Kapila, we learned about her excitement for her upcoming film Sukhee, currently playing in UAE cinemas, which also stars Shilpa Shetty, her transition from content creator to actor, her admiration for fellow actors, and her perspective on trends and dealing with negativity. Kusha's journey reflects the evolving landscape of the entertainment industry, where social media influencers are making their mark on the big screen. Excerpts from the interview:

Let's talk about your upcoming film, Sukhee. Can you tell us more about your role and the film in general?

Sukhee is a slice of life film that explores the sacrifices women make in their lives and how their roles are often taken for granted. It's also a coming-of-age story where the lead character finds herself again after conforming to societal expectations. The film touches upon family, friendship, and familial expectations in a very relatable and humorous way. It's not preachy, and it mirrors the simplicity of real-life conversations.

What drew you to this film? Was it the relatability?

Absolutely. The simplicity, the universal themes, and the way it represented female friendships were what drew me in. I believe that we need more films like this that resonate with everyday life and normalize the experiences of women. It's a story that a lot of people, especially women, can relate to.

Do you think such films are necessary in today's age?

Definitely. We need more films that explore female friendships and family dynamics in a realistic way. When people see stories they can relate to, it makes them feel seen and heard. It's essential to have this kind of representation in cinema.

How was your experience working with Shilpa Shetty, a veteran in the industry?

She's such an OG, right? I would just constantly stare at her because I was just so in awe for the entire time. Working with her was incredible. She's not only dignified and glamorous but also very down-to-earth and real. She has a collaborative approach, always willing to share tips and knowledge. I learned a lot from her, and she's truly an inspiration.

Also, I aspire to have her kind of zen in life. I am a person who is so hyper, and sometimes all over the place. And if I'm able to achieve just one tenth of the zen that this beautiful woman has, I will feel like I'm successful in life.

You transitioned from being a content creator to an actor. Was acting always on your mind?

Acting wasn't always on my mind because it felt like an audacious dream. However, the lines between content creation and acting have blurred, and casting directors are now considering social media influencers for acting roles. I've been fortunate to get this opportunity, and I hope to learn and grow as an actor.

Most importantly, you have to have someone believe in you. And I feel like the makers of Sukhee believed in me. They believed that I could be something beyond what I have played on my Instagram, I could be something beyond a comic. And that was a relief. So I am really hoping for people to watch this story because I feel like I believe so much in the story and I personally have enjoyed watching it.

How was it stepping into an actor's shoes without prior experience?

I'm not taking a lot of pressure because I'm still getting to play these character roles, so I'm trying to learn as much as I can. I'm trying to absorb as much I can. As I said, I'm usually like a very over-excited kid on set asking multiple questions to multiple people because I also edit and shoot. I have done all of that for myself, scripted my own videos, so I usually go as a very creatively hungry person on set asking the most ridiculous questions.

I approached acting with curiosity and a willingness to learn. I ask a lot of questions on set and observe everything. I believe in being open to learning and not taking things for granted. It's an exciting journey, and I hope to keep growing.

You deal with trends in your content creation. How do you feel about trends in general?

I believe in living your truth. It's okay to follow trends or not. People should normalise changing opinions and preferences. For me, original content is always more exciting, and that's why I'm transitioning into fiction. I want to be a part of stories like Sukhee.

How do you handle fake news and hate comments as a content creator?

You take fake news for what it is — fake. As for hate comments, you put your blinders on and focus on your work. I'm here to work, and that's what I'll continue to do.

