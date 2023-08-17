New Peruvian snake species named after actor Harrison Ford

Dubai-based musician Magnum Ghandour on his new track: 'Magnesium' portrays a part of my childhood
The artist talks about his latest track, a blend of electronic and trap elements, with which he establishes a connection to his childhood
Harrison Ford, known for his iconic role as Indiana Jones, has been honoured with a new Peruvian snake species named Tachymenoides harrisonfordi. This recognition comes as a tribute to his environmental advocacy efforts, as he serves as the vice chair of the non-profit group Conservation International.
Ford, who previously had an ant and a spider named after him, called it "humbling". "These scientists keep naming critters after me, but it's always the ones that terrify children," Ford told Conservation International. "I don't understand. I spend my free time cross-stitching. I sing lullabies to my basil plants, so they won't fear the night."
"The snake's got eyes you can drown in, and he spends most of the day sunning himself by a pool of dirty water — we probably would've been friends in the early '60s. It's a reminder that there's still so much to learn about our wild world - and that humans are one small part of an impossibly vast biosphere," he added.
The snake species was discovered through a collaboration between Peruvian and US researchers in Otishi National Park. This discovery highlights the importance of conservation, especially for reptiles, which are at risk of extinction according to a study done by Conservation International.
Ford had previously been honored with the Calponia harrisonfordi, a California spider, in 1993, and later an ant named Pheidole harrisonfordi.
ALSO READ:
The artist talks about his latest track, a blend of electronic and trap elements, with which he establishes a connection to his childhood
The actor has a huge fanbase in Japan; one couple even flew to Chennai from Osaka just to watch his latest movie
The awards at the Academy Museum Gala celebrate the actors' incredible careers
The actor turned 53 on August 16
The superstar shared an adorable video on Instagram in which the couple can be seen cruising around in a car
The 'Thor' actor shared a clip of his visit to the Museum of the Future on Instagram
The actress shared a video on Instagram in which the two stars can be seen wearing elegant traditional attire
The last time he addressed the public was when he appealed for support and donations to fund his treatment