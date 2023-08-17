New Peruvian snake species named after actor Harrison Ford

The celebrity known for his iconic role in 'Indiana Jones' has a real reptile named after him

By CT Desk Published: Thu 17 Aug 2023, 2:31 PM Last updated: Thu 17 Aug 2023, 2:57 PM

Harrison Ford, known for his iconic role as Indiana Jones, has been honoured with a new Peruvian snake species named Tachymenoides harrisonfordi. This recognition comes as a tribute to his environmental advocacy efforts, as he serves as the vice chair of the non-profit group Conservation International.

Ford, who previously had an ant and a spider named after him, called it "humbling". "These scientists keep naming critters after me, but it's always the ones that terrify children," Ford told Conservation International. "I don't understand. I spend my free time cross-stitching. I sing lullabies to my basil plants, so they won't fear the night."

"The snake's got eyes you can drown in, and he spends most of the day sunning himself by a pool of dirty water — we probably would've been friends in the early '60s. It's a reminder that there's still so much to learn about our wild world - and that humans are one small part of an impossibly vast biosphere," he added.

The snake species was discovered through a collaboration between Peruvian and US researchers in Otishi National Park. This discovery highlights the importance of conservation, especially for reptiles, which are at risk of extinction according to a study done by Conservation International.

Ford had previously been honored with the Calponia harrisonfordi, a California spider, in 1993, and later an ant named Pheidole harrisonfordi.

