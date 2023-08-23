'Hope we can eat cake together again': KK's daughter pens an emotional note on her father's 55th birthday

The renowned Bollywood singer passed away on May 31, 2022

On the 55th birth anniversary of the renowned singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, affectionately known as KK, his daughter Taamara expressed her feelings through a touching message on social media.

Taamara took to her Instagram account to extend birthday wishes to her late father, sharing a nostalgic snap. She wrote, “Happy birthday dad, love you more than I’ll ever be able to explain. Miss you so much, thanks for coming back to life at least in my dreams. I hope we can eat cake together again sometime.”

The photo captures a young Taamara seated in her father's lap while he engrosses himself in playing the piano.

Beyond his immediate family, Bollywood celebrities also commemorated the singer's birth anniversary. Rakul Preet Singh posted an image of KK with his song Dil Kyun Yeh Mera playing in the background.

KK, known for hits like Tadap Tadap from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Khuda Jaane from Bachna Ae Haseeno, Aankhon Mein Teri from Om Shanti Om, among many others, passed away on May 31, 2022.

His demise occurred while he was performing at Nazrul Manch in South Kolkata. Following his sudden illness, he was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead upon arrival.

