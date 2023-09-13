Amber Heard discusses past relationship with Elon Musk, confesses she still loves him 'very much'

The actress also acknowledged that their relationship had grown toxic

by CT Desk Published: Wed 13 Sep 2023, 12:34 PM

In a recent interview for Elon Musk's autobiography penned by Walter Isaacson, actress Amber Heard candidly addressed her past romance with the SpaceX CEO, expressing her enduring love for him. During her conversation with the biographer, Heard acknowledged that their relationship had grown toxic. Amber said, "Elon loves fire, and sometimes it burns him," adding that she still loves him 'very much'.

Simultaneously, Musk characterised their arguments as 'very brutal'. “Because I'm just a fool for love. I am often a fool, but especially for love," said Elon. His brother further added, “They're beautiful, no question, but they have a very dark side and Elon knows that they're toxic.” Reports suggest that Amber had a significant disagreement with Elon's family members before their separation.

One year after the highly publicised defamation trial involving Amber Heard and Johnny Depp, the Hollywood actress is gradually reemerging into the public eye. Following her recent public appearance, she made her first Instagram post since the trial. Amber Heard graced the 69th Taormina Film Festival in Italy for her film, In the Fire. Fans eagerly anticipated her return, as she had retreated from the spotlight after her court case against ex-husband in June 2022.

