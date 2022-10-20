My Kind of Weekend: Top things to do in the UAE from October 21-23

Embrace the weekend with our guide to fun-filled activities and events

By CT Desk Published: Thu 20 Oct 2022, 5:47 PM

The Pointe's musical extravaganza

The inaugural music festival RELM FEST by Nakheel is set to take place this weekend with performances from several artists. The three-night music festival starting tonight marks the second anniversary of The Palm Fountain. It is set to debut five new fountain shows synced to live performances by featured artists Noel Kharman, Lea Makhoul, Abri, Sandra Sahi, and Nagham Debal. The festival will also feature performances from The Mayyas and Adonis. Entry to the RELM FEST is free. For more information, visit relm.thepointe.ae.

Javed Ali Live

Popular Indian playback singer Javed Ali is set to perform in Dubai at his concert titled Salaam Dubai 2022 - The Middle East Premiere. The gig will take place on Saturday, October 22 at the Madinat Jumeirah Arena. Visitors can expect numbers from Javed’s own repertoire as well as renditions of the evergreen classic of Mohammed Rafi and Kishore Kumar. Doors open at 7pm.

Music and Wellness Festival

RAKtopia, Ras Al Khaimah’s first music and wellness festival, will commence this weekend. The two-day festival, starting Saturday, October 22, will take place at the picturesque Longbeach Campground in the emirate. Visitors can expect a weekend getaway with relaxed vibes, interactive activities, and captivating beats. Available on Platinumlist, the tickets are priced at Dh450 for two days; Dh350 for Day 1; Dh180 for Day 2. The festival starts Saturday, from 12pm till 3am; Sunday, from 6am till 7pm.

Seafood treats

Seafood lovers are in for a treat as they can avail a selection of seafood delectables at the Fisherman’s Market at MRKT, Movenpick Jumeirah Village Triangle today. Visitors can have the catch of the day cooked to their liking or choose from the venue’s wide range of sushi & dim sum. Highlights from the menu include Dibba Bay Local Oysters, Salmon Wellington, Fresh Mussels, Sushi, and Fisherman’s Catch. Dh175 per person; Dh85 for kids aged 6-12. Kids under 6 can eat free. Every Friday, from 6.30pm till 10.30pm.

Guitar Lessons

This weekend, guitar enthusiasts as young as five-year-olds, can take part in classes at an academy led by experts who have had sessions with major artists including Michael Buble, Jason Derulo, Swedish House Mafia and more. The Art of Guitar (AOG) Academy in Al Quoz, Dubai is offering 45-minute and hourly sessions for all those who have the knack for the strings. A single lesson is priced at Dh300. Five lessons are priced at Dh1200. A trial lesson is also available for Dh50. More information on artofguitar.me.

Comedy Nights

Every Sunday, SOLA Jazz Lounge, Raffles The Palm Dubai hosts the brand-new Comedy Nights featuring an open mic night with local and international artists by the city’s favourite comedy pioneers Dubomedy. From 7pm onwards, the night starts with stand up comedians warming up the crowds with improv performances, followed by headline comedy acts. Visitors can also indulge in the special two-hour comedy special package featuring a selection of two drinks and Chef’s Choice of Bites for Dh249.

Pat Sharp in the house!

Pat Sharp will be present at McGettigan Souq Madinat’s 90’s brunch on Saturday, October 22. The 90’s icon will take to the decks for a one-hour set, belting out his best bangers. Visitors can groove to the great tunes from 80s and 90s, take part in exciting game shows, and get a chance to win giveaways. Dh149 for the soft drinks brunch package; Dh299 for the premium package. From 1-5pm.

George Ezra Live

After delivering a sold-out concert in 2019, George Ezra is returning to the UAE tonight for another magical show at the Coca-Cola Arena. Today’s show will mark Ezra’s second live performance in the city. Visitors can expect Ezra’s greatest hits including Anything For You, Green Green Grass, and I Went Hunting. The singer is also expected to perform songs from his renowned new album The Gold Rush Kid. The concert is slated to begin at 6pm with tickets starting from Dh225, available to purchase from Platinumlist.

Celebrate the life of Edith Piaf

PIAF! Le Spectacle, which celebrates the life of the iconic singer and performer Édith Piaf, is returning to Dubai Opera on Saturday, October 22 for two performances at 3pm and 8pm. PIAF! Le Spectacle, presented in Dubai by Broadway Entertainment Group, brings to life the career and life story of the legendary performer through her unforgettable songs, including La Vie en Rose, Non Je Ne Regrette Rien and Mon Dieu, supported by a rich visual tapestry of archival photographs and immersive content showcasing Piaf’s life and times. Tickets starting from Dh295 are available for purchase on dubaiopera.com.

Half Marathon

Run the distance this weekend with Dubai Festival City’s Half Marathon on Saturday, October 22. From 1km to 21.1km, the popular run has four categories for all types of runners. Challenge yourself to set new personal bests or simply enjoy the friendly run from 6.30am onwards. Dh55 for 1km; Dh165 for 5km; Dh215 for 10km; and Dh295 for 21.1km.

Celebrate Diwali with Akasa

This year, celebrate Diwali in Dubai with Bollywood singer Akasa. The former Bigg Boss contestant and independent music sensation will be present at the Big Diwali Mela on Saturday, October 22. Visitors to the event organised by Fun Asia Network can groove to Akasa’s popular songs like Naagin and Thug Ranjha. The event will also feature various activities, competitions, giveaways, raffles, and Diwali delicacies for all visitors to enjoy. The Big Diwali Mela will be held at Dubai Sports City’s The Square @ISD from 4pm onwards, and is free to attend.

Four Hands Dinner

Award-winning Hakkasan restaurant in Dubai is expanding its exquisite offerings with a range of new dishes from Executive Chef Andy Toh. On October 21 and 22, visitors will experience an incredible four hands culinary collaboration with Michelin star Chef Vicky Cheng of Hong Kong's VEA Restaurant. Taking place for two nights only, the two leading culinary talents will unite to serve an unforgettable eight-dish menu. The menu is priced at Dh998 per person. Seating is limited, and early reservations are highly recommended. From 6pm till 11.30pm.