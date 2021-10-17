Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill's last music video gets release date

Nothing beats the sheer happiness of seeing late actor Sidharth Shukla impressing the audience with his dancing and acting skills on screen for the last time. His final music video Adhura is all set to release on October 21.

Sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Arko Pravo Mukherjee, Adhura is an ode to Sidharth Shukla, who breathed his last on September 2.

The music video of the track features footage from the last time Sidharth Shukla and his rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill shot together.

Shreya, on Saturday night, took to Instagram and treated Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz’s fans by unveiling the official poster of the upcoming track.

Alongside the poster, Shreya penned a heartfelt tribute for Sidharth Shukla. She remembered Sidharth Shukla as a “star”.

“He was a star and will be forever.. The love of millions of hearts will shine bright forever. #Habit our unfinished song.. #Adhura hai par phir bhi poora rahega.. #Sidnaaz ka yeh aakhri gaana, har fan ki khwahish, hamesha ke liye humare dilon mein zinda rahega. Releasing on the 21st October,” she captioned the post.