Mumbai cruise ship drug case: Aryan Khan denied bail again

A special court in Mumbai rejected the bail application of Aryan Khan, son of Indian actor Shah Rukh Khan, on Wednesday.

It also rejected the applications of Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha.

23-year-old Aryan was arrested along with seven others by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 3 as they were about to board a cruise ship and were to join the rave party.

Aryan will remain at the Arthur Road jail in Mumbai.

Aryan’s lawyers said that the NCB did not find any drugs on him and that he had been invited by a friend to go on the cruise.

The NCB on Wednesday submitted WhatsApp chats to the court, allegedly relating to drugs.

According to the NCB, Aryan has been consuming drugs for many years.

The lawyers are expected to file a bail plea in the Bombay high court now.