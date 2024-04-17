Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone takes up new hobby

Published: Wed 17 Apr 2024, 6:15 PM

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, expecting her first child with actor-husband Ranveer Singh, is exploring long and short-stitch embroidery.

The 'Pathaan' actress took to her Instagram on Tuesday to give her fans a glimpse of her new hobby.

The actress shared an adorable picture of her attempt at stitching a bunch of red roses.

She captioned her post saying, "Hopefully I'll be able to share the completed version!"

As soon as the actress shared the picture, fans chimed in the comment section to shower her with love and appreciation.

One user said, " Back during summer vacations, when we did not have our eyes glued to cell phones, this was my favourite leisure time activity."

Another one said, "I'm so happy for you that you enjoy your leisure time in your best phase Deepika, may God helps you and your Baby and gives you strength."

"I think this is phulkari and it done when a mom is pregnant it will gifted to her baby," commented a third user.

Just a few days back, Deepika shared a picture taken by her doting husband. In the photo, she showed off her sun-kissed back while smiling and looking away from the camera.

Deepika captioned the post, "(sunshine emojis) @ranveersingh."

Deepika wore a grey tank top and had a white tote bag on her shoulder. She tied her hair in a neat bun and looked radiant as she posed under the sun.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's journey to parenthood has been a source of immense joy for their fans. The couple, married for over five years, announced their pregnancy earlier this year through a heartwarming post adorned with hints of their impending bundle of joy, set to arrive in September 2024.

Their decision to embrace parenthood comes as no surprise, with Deepika having previously expressed her and Ranveer's shared excitement for starting a family.

Amidst her bliss, Deepika continues to grace the silver screen with her luminous presence. Following her recent appearance in 'Fighter' alongside Hrithik Roshan, she gears up for an exciting lineup of projects, including the highly anticipated 'Kalki 2989 AD' with Prabhas and the Hindi remake of 'The Intern' alongside veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan.

Moreover, she is also a part of Rohit Shetty's cop-verse titled 'Singham 3.'

