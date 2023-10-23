Meet the real estate mavericks of UAE

These brokers shaping the country's realty market are part of the UAE version of the Emmy-nominated luxury real estate series 'Million Dollar Listing'

by Husain Rizvi Published: Mon 23 Oct 2023, 1:10 PM

In the bustling real estate scene of the UAE, a diverse group of brokers is leaving an indelible mark with their unique styles and approaches. From seasoned veterans to passionate newcomers, each member of this dynamic team brings their own flair to the world of property deals.

We speak to Ben Bandari, Zay Brown, Riad Gohar, Nassira Sekkay, and Rami Wahood, all of who are cast in STARZPLAY's Million Dollar Listing UAE, the country's version of the Emmy-nominated luxury real estate series. The brokers tell us of their business experience in the UAE market and what it was like to be a part of of the hit show.

Ben Bandari (The Veteran):

Ben, your reputation in the real estate market is built on your extensive knowledge and integrity. Can you share some insights into how your experience has shaped your approach to real estate brokerage?

Well, of course, with time comes experience. Having been in the UAE real estate for over 21 years, I have experienced highs and lows and completely different markets. Real estate is a long-term business, and it's about relationship building. People buy from people; for example when shopping in the mall, people like shopping with a friend. Real estate is exactly the same. People like to purchase their homes with a friend. Hence, I become good friends with my clients by being empathetic, and by keeping my clients needs and best interest at heart. Giving them the best advice possible.

Integrity and reputation are everything. I always live by the motto. "Do the right thing when no one is looking." It's nice to be commended by your clients. However, I feel greater satisfaction simply because I'm able to put my head on my pillow and sleep comfortably knowing I have done the right thing.

It can be challenging to balance a demanding enterprise in real estate with family life. How do you manage to maintain a work-life balance and be available for your family despite your busy schedule?

Family always comes first. Everything I do, I do for my children. I always make sure to drop off my kids every morning to school. This is the start of the day when we can talk and laugh and enjoy our time together. Every night, I also make it a point to read them a book and put them to bed. The work schedule is demanding. However, I make sure to work around my kids' schedules.

How was the experience of being a part of a reality show?

Being on Million Dollar Listing UAE is one of the best experiences of my life. To have filmed alongside the legend and the man himself, Josh Altman from Million Dollar Listing LA is so surreal and is a dream come true. I am thankful to have worked with all the stakeholders involved, such as Image Nation, Aldar, Innovate Living, STARZPLAY and all the other cast members.

Zay Brown (The Newcomer):

Zay, as the youngest broker in the group, what inspired you to enter the real estate industry, and what goals are you determined to achieve?

Having graduated with a politics and international relations degree, real estate wasn’t initially on my radar. I was heading to law school and realised I wanted a total change and throw myself into a new city surrounded by like minded people. It was certainly a spontaneous decision but one I don’t regret. I am determined to set records in the industry, create one of the best brands and inspire others throughout the process.

Real estate can be a challenging industry for newcomers. What advice do you have for others who are just starting their careers in real estate?

My advice to newcomers starting in the real estate industry is - be extremely disciplined in the first year as this is arguably the hardest time as you’re building your clientele, it’s important to be focused and not get distracted. I also advise to be very selective with your circle, especially when arriving in a new city you can feel lonely but it’s better to have a smaller circle who are also like minded, driven and on the same trajectory as this will influence you and impact your performance. Look after your health and try and engage in a healthy routine. I also recommend being proactive - this applies to any industry, if you want to excel you have to be open to learning all the time, position yourself where you’re in a room with those you can learn from, attend networking events, never be the smartest person in the room, otherwise change rooms.

Most importantly - regardless of your success, my advice is to always remain humble.

How was the experience of being a part of a reality show?

The experience was a true whirlwind, it was a lot to juggle alongside a full time job but I had so much fun filming in various locations.

Working alongside my fellow cast members was so much fun and I had the pleasure of learning from them and we continue to be friends. The experience post launch has been completely surreal, the premiere itself was incredible and it’s so warming to see so many clients, friends and family supporting us and I hope by sharing my journey so openly on this platform, I can inspire others to pursuit their dreams and stop at nothing.

Riad Gohar (The Charmer):

Riad, you've mentioned that you see being a 'people pleaser' as both a strength and a weakness. How has this characteristic influenced your success as a real estate broker?

Being a 'people pleaser' is my secret weapon in the real estate world. I turn transactions into lifelong partnerships to become the go-to broker for savvy clients who know that success in real estate is built on more than a one time deal.

Over the years, I've learnt to master the art of charm and communication, but I've also learnt that in this business, even the friendliest agent needs to draw the line sometimes when it’s time to negotiate a million-dollar deal.

How was the experience of being a part of a reality show?

My experience on Million Dollar Listing UAE and my journey on screen was a testament to my years of experience and my ability to thrive under pressure despite the challenges, and the too many moving parts. I witnessed many surprising curveballs while filming and that also tested my adaptability to a greater extent. I’m grateful to everyone who supported us and created such an entertaining show. I’ve felt a great sense of accomplishment winning not just properties but people’s hearts.

Nassira Sekkay (The Shark):

Nassira, your determination and drive are evident. What drives your passion for female empowerment in the real estate industry, and what are your goals in leading an army of female brokers?

My passion for female empowerment in the real estate industry stems from my belief in the incredible potential of women in this field. Brains, intuition, and a deep understanding of human dynamics, all paired with the divine feminine energy, create an underleveraged power, especially in Luxury Real Estate. Historically, real estate has been male-dominated, and I've seen first-hand the hurdles that female brokers face, particularly when negotiating with men. It takes a unique blend of strength and grace to navigate this industry effectively. My goal is to break down these barriers, providing mentorship, support, and opportunities for talented women to flourish. I want to lead an empowered "army" of Wonder Woman who are not only successful but also inspire others to pursue their dreams in real estate. Traits like resilience, adaptability, and a passion for continuous learning are essential in this journey.

You've described your approach to real estate as "life or death." Could you elaborate on the mindset that fuels your determination for success?

When I say my approach to real estate is "life or death," I mean that I approach each deal with commitment and determination. Real estate transactions can be complex, fast-paced, and highly competitive. In such an environment, you have to be tenacious and willing to go the extra mile for your clients. Every transaction represents more than just a business deal; it embodies the aspirations and dreams of my clients. I believe in leaving no stone unturned to ensure the best possible outcomes for them. This mindset fuels my determination because I deeply understand the significance of the decisions my clients are making. It's about their dreams, investments, and securing their future. Traits like attention to detail, strategic thinking, and the ability to thrive under pressure are crucial in this pursuit.

How was the experience of being a part of a reality show?

Being part of Million Dollar Listing UAE was an incredible experience that allowed me to showcase my skills, personality, and dedication to the luxury real estate industry on a broader platform. I was so happy, when I sold that property for fair market value and to showcase, getting a $150 million offer on TV from my strong network. The show was an opportunity to represent not only myself but also women in this field. Real estate, like any other industry, benefits from diverse perspectives and talents. The show brought unique challenges and memorable moments, which tested not only my professional skills but also my character traits such as resilience, adaptability, and the ability to stay focused under the spotlight. I'm grateful for the chance to share my journey with a wider audience and inspire others to pursue their passions relentlessly, no matter the obstacles. Furthermore the show was the perfect launchpad for my own real estate brokerage Nassira Properties, which is a young female brokerage, ready to disrupt the market.

Rami Wahood (The Greatest Showman):

Rami, you've achieved a lot in your career and are known for your unique charisma. How do you maintain such a high level of confidence and charm in the real estate industry?

I believe that my confidence and charm stem from a deep passion for the industry and a genuine commitment to my clients. It is the love of the game that keeps me on my toes.

I strongly emphasise the importance of building trust and rapport with clients, which naturally translates into charisma. I also stay informed about market trends using data from sources such as dxbinteract.com and constantly hone my negotiation skills to maintain my competitive edge. You’re only as good as your last deal which is why I don’t highlight the deals I’ve done in the past and instead focus on what I’m working on right now.

What are your future goals in the real estate industry, and how do you plan to continue your success and stay on top of your game?

I have ambitious future goals as I aim to expand by venturing into new ultra prime areas. To achieve this, I am hiring a dedicated team of professionals who share my vision and values. I also intend to keep up to date to stay ahead of industry changes and challenges, ensuring my continued success. I plan to build the strongest team in the UAE.

How was the experience of being a part of a reality show?

My experience on the reality show Million Dollar Listing UAE was a transformative journey. I acknowledge that the show exposed me to a wider audience and provided valuable insights into the real estate business. It allowed me to showcase my skills, interact with high-profile clients, and learn from fellow industry experts. I believe that the exposure and experiences gained from the show have been instrumental in my growth as a real estate professional. It would be a genuine honor to be considered for another season if possible.