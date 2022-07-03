Man found at Taylor Swift properties faces stalking charges

From Louis Tomlinson concert to art exhibitions: Top spots to visit this weekend in the UAE
Embrace the weekend with our guide to fun-filled activities around the country
Entertainment3 days ago
A 35-year-old New York man is facing trespassing and stalking charges after authorities said he entered two New York City residences linked to the famed singer-songwriter Taylor Swift.
Police say the suspect, who was arrested Friday, entered one of the residential buildings, located in the city’s Tribeca neighborhood, on March 26. He walked “through an unlocked door and remained unlawfully” before fleeing on foot when security told him to leave, investigators said.
On June 12, the same man entered another residential building linked to Swift, located on the same street, and “made threats through the intercom toward a 32 year-old female,” according to a spokesperson for the Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Public Information.
Swift, 32, has had prior issues with alleged stalkers. In 2018, police said a man broke into her Tribeca townhouse and took a nap. That same year, a Colorado man was arrested outside a Beverly Hills home owned by Swift with a knife, a rope and ammunition.
Embrace the weekend with our guide to fun-filled activities around the country
Entertainment3 days ago
The 'Charlie's Angels' star last made an appearance in 2014's 'Annie'
Entertainment3 days ago
The Bollywood actors are in the city as part of promotions for their upcoming action film
Entertainment3 days ago
K-pop band BLACKPINK's Lisa and South Korean actor Park Bo-gum were also present.
Entertainment6 days ago
Here’s a guide to fun-filled activities and food offers to beat those Monday blues
Entertainment6 days ago
56-year-old actor unveils the first motion poster of his forthcoming film Pathaan
Entertainment6 days ago
Depp earned an Oscar nomination for playing Jack Sparrow in the original 2003 Pirates film
Entertainment6 days ago
The 80-year-old musician treated the huge crowd to Beatles classics like 'Get Back' among many more
Entertainment6 days ago