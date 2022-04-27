Malayalam actor Vijay Babu booked for sexual assault

The star has denied the charges and said he will file a defamation case against the complainant

ANIy

By ANI Published: Wed 27 Apr 2022, 9:48 PM

Police in the southern Indian state of Kerala have registered a case against Malayalam actor and movie producer Vijay Babu for an alleged sexual assault.

The Ernakulam South Police registered the case on a woman’s complaint.

According to the police, the complaint was received on April 22.

The complainant alleged that she had been sexually assaulted by Vijay Babu in a flat in Kochi.

The offence was repeated by the accused more than once, she alleged in the complaint.

She said Babu committed the offence on the pretext of offering roles in movies. The complainant is a native of Kozhikode district.

However, Police have not questioned or arrested Vijay Babu yet.

The actor has, however, denied the charges of sexual allegations against him and said he will file a defamation case against the complainant.

“I’m not afraid as I am sure, I did not do anything wrong. I am the victim here. I know a woman had been making allegations against me since 2018. I have not had a single chat with her since then until 2021. In December, she started texting me. I have 400 screenshots of messages sent by her. I will say all this in court,” Babu said.

“I have the answer to everything, whether it was rape or consensual. I will file a countercase against it. In addition, a defamation suit will be filed. Let this be a fresh start for me too. Let’s see. Let’s fight,” he added further.