Look: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma celebrate Halloween with kids in Dubai

Indian actress Anushka Sharma took to Instagram stories to share a bunch of pictures of her daughter Vamika dressed as a fairy to celebrate Halloween in Dubai.
Anushka shared the adorable pictures of her daughter and she could be seen wearing a white dress with unicorn-themed wings and headdress.
In the pictures, the little munchkin can be seen playing with Rohit Sharma, Ravichandran Ashwin and Hardik Pandya's kids
Ashwin's wife Prithi Ashwin also took to Instagram to share a couple of videos of the kids knocking at the doors of the Indian cricketers. The kids went trick-or-treating and collecting sweet goodies from the players.
In one of the pictures Anushka shared, she and Virat can be seen posing with Rohit Sharma, his wife Ritika Sajdeh and daughter Samaira.
Ravichandran Ashwin’s wife Prithi Narayanan was also seen in the picture with her daughters Adhya and Akhira.
In another picture, the kids, along with Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic’s son Agastya and cricketer Ishaan Kishan can be seen posing together and wishing everyone on Halloween.
Ahead of their big match today (October 31) against New Zealand in the ongoing T20 World Cup, the cricketers were seen having a good time.
October 31 marks the festival of Halloween where people dress up in costumes and spend time with their friends and family.
